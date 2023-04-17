Vernon RCMP looking for missing woman

Natalie Cutler was last seen on March 26, 2023

Natalie Cutler was last seen in Vernon on March 26 and is approximately 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP).

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Natalie Cutler, 32, was last seen in Vernon on March 26.

Cutler is described as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Natalie Cutler, please contact your local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon police locate missing woman safe and well

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing person