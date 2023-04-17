Vernon RCMP looking for missing woman

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Natalie Cutler, 32, was last seen in Vernon on March 26.
Cutler is described as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Natalie Cutler, please contact your local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
