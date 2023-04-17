Natalie Cutler was last seen in Vernon on March 26 and is approximately 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP).

Vernon RCMP looking for missing woman

Natalie Cutler was last seen on March 26, 2023

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Natalie Cutler, 32, was last seen in Vernon on March 26.

Cutler is described as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Natalie Cutler, please contact your local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vernon police locate missing woman safe and well

