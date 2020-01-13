Vernon RCMP looking for wanted man

Police are looking for Darrin Daniel Sukovieff. (Contributed)

Police are asking the public to help locate Darrin Daniel Sukovieff

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

According to police, Darrin Daniel Sukovieff is wanted on outstanding charges for possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited.

Police said they have made numerous attempts to locate Sukovieff, however so far they have been unsuccessful.

Sukovieff is described as:

Caucasian male

32 years old

175 cm (five-foot-nine)

73 kg (161 lbs)

Brown hair

Green eyes

If you have any information about Darrin Daniel Sukovieff or where he might be, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

