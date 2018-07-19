Vernon RCMP make three arrests related to local drug trade

“These three arrests are a great example of the Vernon RCMP’s commitment to target drug trafficking at all levels.” (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon RCMP has arrested three males for several offences of trafficking suspected heroin and fentanyl.

On July 11, a 35-year-old Vernon male was arrested on a warrant for three counts of drug trafficking. Upon arrest, the male was found to be in possession of numerous small bags of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and crack cocaine packaged for street sale resulting in an additional two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The male has been remanded in custody for future court appearances.

On July 13, a 34-year-old Vernon male was arrested on two warrants — one for one count of drug trafficking in May 2018 and one for two counts of drug trafficking in June. The male has been remanded in custody for future court appearances.

On July 17, a 38-year-old Vernon male was arrested on a warrant for one count of drug trafficking in April 2018. The male has been remanded in custody for future court appearances.

“These three arrests are a great example of the Vernon RCMP’s commitment to target drug trafficking at all levels. By targeting street-level drug dealers, and removing the illicit drugs they are selling from our community we are directly making Vernon safer, said Cpl. Dan Pollock, Targeted Policing Unit, Vernon RCMP.

