Vernon RCMP on the hunt for wanted man

Public’s help needed in finding Shaun Thomas

The public’s help is being sought to find a man wanted by police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance in locating 39-year old Shaun Rielly Thomas.

Thomas is wanted for assault and four counts of breaching a release order.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 181 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Thomas, contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at

nokscrimestoppers.com.

