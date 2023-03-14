Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate after a body was found in a vehicle at a 20th Street home Monday, March 13. (Bowen Asman - Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP remain on scene after body found in car

Investigations continue into death in vehicle outside Vernon home

Police remain on scene the day after a body was found in a car at a Vernon home.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigations continue following the discovery of a deceased person inside a vehicle in the 4600-block of 20th Street on Monday, March 13.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and we do not believe there is any immediate public safety risk at this time,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Crime tape has been removed but an officer remains parked in front of the home.

CrimeDeathVernon

 

