Vernon RCMP remember one of their own

Ret. Cpl. Terry Pakenham died April 24 after battle with cancer

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offered their condolences to the family of retired Cpl. Terry Pakenham.

Pakenham, a former RCMP officer and manager of the Vernon Safe Communities Unit, died from cancer April 24, 2020, at the age of 68.

On May 4, Vernon police released a social media post remembering their brother in red.

“Terry is fondly remembered by his peers within the RCMP and was a shining example of what our iconic Red Serge represents,” the post reads.

“Terry was very well liked and respected within our organization as well within the communities in which he served,” it continued. “Although we can’t gather to celebrate Terry’s life in the manner we normally do, Superintendent Shawna Baher and all the staff here at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are sending our sincerest condolences to the Pakenham family.”

