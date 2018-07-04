Vernon RCMP report Funtastic weekend

With the Canada Day Long weekend behind us, the RCMP want to thank the community for celebrating in true Canadian fashion.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are happy to say that the Canada Day long weekend went successfully with little-to-no major issues to report. As community events took place around the North Okanagan, the police responded to approximately 250 calls for service over a three-day period.

“Given the number of events occurring around the North Okanagan, there were a small number of arrests made for public intoxication and violation tickets issued for public alcohol consumption,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett. “Our officers and volunteers engaged in many proactive interactions with the community over the weekend, which in turn created a positive environment for everyone to enjoy the long weekend safely.”

The same cannot be said for Kelowna, where a 23-year-old was fatally stabbed on Canada Day.

One of the biggest events in the Vernon and surrounding area was the Funtastic Softball Tournament, which had extra police resources assigned to it during the evening hours. Officers were on site both in Vernon and Enderby conducting patrols and interacting with players and spectators.

“The event is a great draw for the community and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is happy to report no major issues came out of the event this year,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Acting Operations Officer, Sgt. Tory Romailler. “It appeared everyone involved enjoyed themselves, despite the rainy weather.”

The local detachment is reminding the public to continue to celebrate responsibly over the summer months.

Plan ahead, don’t drink and drive.

