Vernon RCMP requests help to find missing Vernon man

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on Oct. 11, 2018.

Police are very concerned for Garton’s health and well-being. Friends and family reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Gerald Dakota Garton:

*Caucasian male

*25 years

*5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

*150 lbs (68 kg)

*Brown hair

*Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gerald Dakota Garton is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: Missing Vernon woman found safe

Related: RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Related: Search for missing women to continue

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas
Next story
Nova Scotia fixes online workaround of age requirement for cannabis sales

Just Posted

Grow ops left in legal weeds

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

RCMP honour Vernon Search and Rescue

Certificate of Appreciation awarded following summer work in locating body of missing Vernon man

Vernon peer support group praised

Canadian Mental Health Association praises work of volunteers in group

Fulton pins Panthers 7-0

Interior Junior Varsity Football League play

Sweet meets seductive for Vernon’s final Rocky Horror Show

Big Apple Productions’ The Rocky Horror Show is at O’Keefe Ranch Oct. 18-27

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Vernon RCMP requests help to find missing Vernon man

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11.

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

School District to offer online performing arts courses

Courses give students credit for extracurricular performance projects

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Canada’s proposed new laws against bestiality don’t go far enough, critics say

Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Canada’s top general takes aim at new reports of military sexual assault

Gen. Jonathan Vance is unhappy some troops continue to ignore his order to cease all sexual misconduct

Say cheese in Armstrong

Sixth annual Cheese – It’s a Natural event slated for Saturday, Nov. 3 at Armstrong’s Centennial Hall

Naramata honours Syilx culture

New community sign recognizes traditional name for area

Most Read