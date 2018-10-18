Vernon RCMP requests help to find missing Vernon man

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on Oct. 11, 2018.
Police are very concerned for Garton’s health and well-being. Friends and family reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Description of Gerald Dakota Garton:
*Caucasian male
*25 years
*5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
*150 lbs (68 kg)
*Brown hair
*Brown eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gerald Dakota Garton is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
