Vernon RCMP requests help to find missing Vernon man

Gerald Dakota Garton was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Police are very concerned for Garton’s health and well-being. Friends and family reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Gerald Dakota Garton:

*Caucasian male

*25 years

*5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

*150 lbs (68 kg)

*Brown hair

*Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gerald Dakota Garton is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

