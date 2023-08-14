Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

Temperatures expected to reach high 30s this week in North Okanagan therefore owners urged to keep pets at home

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)

With hot weather in this week’s forecast, residents are being reminded about the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles.

In the summer, it doesn’t take long for temperatures to soar inside a vehicle. Pet owners are reminded that leaving your furry friend inside a vehicle during warm or hot weather can create a harmful, even life-threatening situation.

“Since June, we’ve had to respond to over 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Responding to pets in distress pulls frontline resources away from responding to serious incidents and emergencies.

“We want to keep our 911 system free for people emergencies and pet owners need to be responsible and help to ensure our officers aren’t tied up dealing with preventable situations.

“Owners, if you take your pet somewhere, make sure they aren’t left unattended, even for a short time. If you can’t, leave them at home where they have access to a cool environment, shade, and water.”

Residents who come across a pet in a hot vehicle are asked to first see if the owner is nearby. If not, you can call the SPCA during business hours at 1-855-622-7722.

Do not break the window of the vehicle to gain access.

“Not only is it illegal, but it could result in injuries to yourself or the animal,” said Terleski. “If you believe it is an emergency, take down the licence plate of the vehicle and call police.”

For more information and summer pet safety tips visit the BC SPCA’s website spca.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Hot, sunny week ahead for Okanagan

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police seeking sedan involved in Vernon pedestrian hit-and-run

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon temporary housing programs in funding crunch?
Next story
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)
Spall shooting victim ‘less than forthcoming’ – RCMP

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)
Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby