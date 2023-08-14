Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

With hot weather in this week’s forecast, residents are being reminded about the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles.

In the summer, it doesn’t take long for temperatures to soar inside a vehicle. Pet owners are reminded that leaving your furry friend inside a vehicle during warm or hot weather can create a harmful, even life-threatening situation.

“Since June, we’ve had to respond to over 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Responding to pets in distress pulls frontline resources away from responding to serious incidents and emergencies.

“We want to keep our 911 system free for people emergencies and pet owners need to be responsible and help to ensure our officers aren’t tied up dealing with preventable situations.

“Owners, if you take your pet somewhere, make sure they aren’t left unattended, even for a short time. If you can’t, leave them at home where they have access to a cool environment, shade, and water.”

Residents who come across a pet in a hot vehicle are asked to first see if the owner is nearby. If not, you can call the SPCA during business hours at 1-855-622-7722.

Do not break the window of the vehicle to gain access.

“Not only is it illegal, but it could result in injuries to yourself or the animal,” said Terleski. “If you believe it is an emergency, take down the licence plate of the vehicle and call police.”

For more information and summer pet safety tips visit the BC SPCA’s website spca.bc.ca.

