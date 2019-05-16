Vernon RCMP respond to reports of shots fired near residence

Despite arrests, the investigation continues and police remain on scene

Police received numerous calls from the public after gunshots were heard near a residence in the 3000 block of 41st Avenue in Vernon.

At approximately 9pm, multiple police officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP descended on the area in response and learned that vehicles associated to the incident had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

A detailed description of one of the suspect vehicles was provided to police officers in the surrounding communities. Soon after, the vehicle was located on Hwy 97 by a police officer patrolling in Spallumcheen. Given there were firearms involved in this incident, police initiated a high risk stop with the occupants of the suspect vehicle.

“Police and public safety are of the utmost importance to police and we treat every incident involving a firearm as serious.” said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The two people inside the vehicle complied with the police officer’s direction and were quickly taken into custody without further incident.”

Police arrested a 20-year-old female from Vernon, who was later released without charge, and a 26-year old-male from Kelowna who remains in custody. Police have not had any reports of injuries as a result of the shots fired complaint; however, the investigation continues as police remain on scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

