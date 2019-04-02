Vernon RCMP search for missing woman

Suzie Clark, 21, was last seen March 28

Vernon resident Suzie Clark has been missing since March 28. (Vernon RCMP - photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Suzie Clark was last seen on March 28.

Since Clark’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings; however, she remains missing.

RELATED: Vernon RCMP searching for missing person

Clark, 21, is described as a Caucasian woman, four-foot-11, 99 pounds with hair dyed blue and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzie Clark is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.