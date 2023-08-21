Jadine Loftus was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18. (RCMP Photo)

Jadine Loftus was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18. (RCMP Photo)

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

31-year-old Jadine Loftus was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in searching for Jadine Zoe Loftus.

The 31-year-old was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18.

Loftus is described as five-foot-four-inches tall with a thin build and brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Loftus, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

You can also leave a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Body recovered from Okanagan Lake confirmed to be boat captain

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing Vernon child found safe

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personMissing womanVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No growth in Lake Country wildfire, air quality hazardous
Next story
United Way launches B.C. recovery fund for wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

A 1966 Ford Bronco stolen from Falkland last week was found by police Saturday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)
FOUND: Restored Ford stolen from Falkland located

From left to right: John Showman on fiddle, Max Malone on bass, and Chris Coole on banjo (Contributed Joel Varjassy).
Perseverance, hope at centre of B.C. wildfire song by band with Lytton roots

A three-man crew from White Rock and two four-man crews from Surrey are in West Kelowna this week, assisting with the wildfire effort. (City of White Rock X photo)
White Rock, Surrey firefighters deploy to West Kelowna ‘war zone’

Jadine Loftus was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18. (RCMP Photo)
Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman