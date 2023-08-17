Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

Police are on the lookout for wanted man, Louis Moreno Leggett.

The 30-year-old is wanted for break and enter, possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Leggett is described as five-foot-five-inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you, or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Leggett, contacting the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 is encouraged. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or leave a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

