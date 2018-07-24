Vernon RCMP seek missing woman

Ashley Haldorson last seen on June 29; police concerned for her well-being

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Ashley Danielle Haldorson, 32, was last seen June 29.

Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however, Haldorson remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Haldorson’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Haldorson is Caucasian, five-foot-two, 121 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

RCMP are asking if anyone has seen Ashley Haldorson, or may know of her whereabouts, they are urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.