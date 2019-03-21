Vernon RCMP seek people on outstanding warrants

Trio sought by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for various infractions

Adam Nichols (from left), Tyler Greenwell and Melissa Beenham are wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on outstanding warrants. (RCMP - photos)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of March 21 – April 4:

Adam Nichols

Nichols, 36, is wanted for mischief.

He is described as Caucasian, six-feet-tall, 159 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His RCMP file # is 2018-23468.

Tyler Greenwell

Greenwell, 31, is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His RCMP file # is 2018-27760.

Melissa Beenham

Beenham, 38, is wanted for failing to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five, 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her RCMP file #s are 2018-17035/2018-16839.

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.