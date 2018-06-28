Vernon RCMP seek wanted persons

Sonny Gregoire (left) and Ryan Young are wanted by the police. (RCMP Images)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of June 18 – July 2, 2018.

Sonny Gregoire is wanted for assault and mischief. Gregoire is a 32-year-old Aboriginal male, standing 6’1 and weighs 161 lbs. He has black and eyes.

Ryan Young is wanted for failing to comply with his probation order. Young, 37, is a Caucasian male, 5’7 and 141 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” Const. Kelly Brett warns.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

