Vernon RCMP summoned to suspected hit-and-run collision

One vehicle allegedly rear-ended another at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road then left the scene

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews remain on-scene of a suspected hit-and-run collision at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews have asked for RCMP attendance at a suspected hit-and-run collision.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

A witness told a Black Press reporter that a vehicle was rear-ended at 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road, and that the driver in the rear vehicle “backed up and took off.”

The witness said it was a grey/beige vehicle.

One person in the vehicle was attended to by BC Ambulance personnel, who later left the scene.

The southbound turn onto Pleasant Valley Road at 48th was being blocked by a vehicle and a fire truck.



