Vernon RCMP superintendent collects B.C. award

Shawna Baher among more than 100 officers recognized in Victoria at Police Honours Night

Vernon-North Okanagan’s top cop has captured a provincial honour.

Supt. Shawna Baher was recognized with an Award of Meritorious Service at the 37th annual Police Honours Night at Government House in Victoria.

Baher won the honour for her leadership in identifying the opioid-fentanyl crisis, and ensuring RCMP officers were authorized and trained to carry naloxone, which came about when Baher was stationed at the Surrey detachment prior to her taking command at the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment.

RELATED: More RCMP officers heading to North Okanagan

RELATED: New top cop announced for Vernon

More than 100 deserving women and men of law enforcement were recognized for their bravery and dedication.

Each and every day, police officers selflessly put their lives on the line to ensure British Columbians are safe.

“We rely on the officers we honour tonight to do the difficult and dangerous work of protecting all that we hold dear, often without expressing the gratitude and the respect they so deserve,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Tonight’s awards allow us to recognize the officers who reach incredible lengths to fulfil their oaths to protect and serve their communities. On behalf of all British Columbians, we thank you for your bravery, courage and dedication to duty.”

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin and Farnworth presented awards to officers of all ranks from municipal departments and RCMP detachments for their extraordinary accomplishments in life-saving incidents, their determination above and beyond the call of duty and their work to make B.C.’s communities safer.

Some of this year’s recipients are:

* a fallen constable from Abbotsford who displayed exceptional bravery and paid the ultimate sacrifice as the first responder to a call of shots fired;

* members from Delta who rescued an injured, suicidal male from the ocean;

* team members from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service who searched an expansive avalanche debris field during dangerous conditions for five missing hikers;

* members from the Lower Mainland District and Vancouver Police Department Emergency Response teams who placed themselves at substantial risk entering the residence of an active shooter to perform a hostage rescue;

* a constable from Grand Forks who demonstrated exceptional commitment over a seven-year period to conclude a missing person investigation;

* members from North Cowichan/Duncan who entered a burning home despite the thick smoke and limited visibility, to search for a missing resident; and

* a member from Surrey whose leadership in identifying the fentanyl crisis led to ensuring B.C.’s RCMP officers were authorized and trained to carry life-saving naloxone.

“I am pleased to congratulate those being honoured for exemplary service to the citizens of British Columbia. Your bravery and commitment to the safety and well-being of the public, even at the risk of your own lives, cannot be commended enough,” said Austin. “As representative of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it is my honour to extend thanks to all law enforcement offers for their continued leadership and dedication in protecting our cities and communities.”

In all, 49 officers received the award of valour, the highest award for a police officer in British Columbia. These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect others from harm.

In addition, 57 officers were feted with honours for meritorious service, recognizing exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district
Next story
B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

Just Posted

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Vernon RCMP superintendent collects B.C. award

Shawna Baher among more than 100 officers recognized in Victoria at Police Honours Night

SilverStar opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end

Free hospital parking won’t catch on in Okanagan

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Vernon suspect caught after bait car stolen

A Vernon offender took the ‘bait’ and attempted to steal a bait car Sunday.

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Eighteen BCHL graduates taking hockey trip of a lifetime

The fourth-annual Friendship Four NCAA hockey tournament starts Friday, Nov. 23.

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

Over 3,200 babies were born here to women who weren’t Canadian residents in 2016

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Most Read