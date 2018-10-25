Vernon RCMP urge Halloween safety

Quick tips on keeping children safe while out on Halloween night

With Halloween less than a week away, streets will soon be filled with kids participating in some tricks or treats and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP want to send out a few reminders to keep everyone safe.

Police advise following these simple yet effective safety tips this Halloween:

* Have children wear reflective markings or carry a flashlight so they can be seen.

* Make sure your children’s costumes are properly sized to avoid falls and tripping.

* Use non-toxic makeup on your child instead of a mask so their vision is not limited.

* Always accompany your young children when they are trick or treating.

* Always check candy before letting your child eat it. Avoid homemade treats or unwrapped candy.

* Keep kids on a sidewalk or path and don’t let them dash across the street or to the next house.

* Always walk together and cross at a street corner or walk signal.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also want to remind the public that no person shall, at any time, store, sell, possess or discharge fireworks anywhere within the city, unless authorized by a permit under the City of Vernon By-Law 5635. Fines associated with possessing, storing, selling and or discharging of fireworks can reach a sum up to $10,000.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will have extra resources on patrol this Halloween dealing with any public safety concerns and ensuring our streets are kept safe for our young trick-or-treaters.

“We typically see an increase in calls for service on Halloween, including calls related to fireworks and firecrackers,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Please do your part and keep 911 reserved for emergency situations only.”

The Vernon SPCA would also like to remind residents that pets are safer inside the home, away from any frightening sights and sounds. While it can be a fun exciting time for people, we need to remember our four-legged family members don’t perceive things the same way we do and extra care should be taken with them.

For more information on how to keep your pets safe during Halloween festivities, visit the Vernon SPCA’s webpage at https://spca.bc.ca/news/halloween-pet-safety/.

