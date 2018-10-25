Vernon RCMP urge Halloween safety

Quick tips on keeping children safe while out on Halloween night

With Halloween less than a week away, streets will soon be filled with kids participating in some tricks or treats and the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP want to send out a few reminders to keep everyone safe.

Police advise following these simple yet effective safety tips this Halloween:

* Have children wear reflective markings or carry a flashlight so they can be seen.

* Make sure your children’s costumes are properly sized to avoid falls and tripping.

* Use non-toxic makeup on your child instead of a mask so their vision is not limited.

* Always accompany your young children when they are trick or treating.

* Always check candy before letting your child eat it. Avoid homemade treats or unwrapped candy.

* Keep kids on a sidewalk or path and don’t let them dash across the street or to the next house.

* Always walk together and cross at a street corner or walk signal.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also want to remind the public that no person shall, at any time, store, sell, possess or discharge fireworks anywhere within the city, unless authorized by a permit under the City of Vernon By-Law 5635. Fines associated with possessing, storing, selling and or discharging of fireworks can reach a sum up to $10,000.

Related: Keep little ones safe this Halloween

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will have extra resources on patrol this Halloween dealing with any public safety concerns and ensuring our streets are kept safe for our young trick-or-treaters.

“We typically see an increase in calls for service on Halloween, including calls related to fireworks and firecrackers,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Please do your part and keep 911 reserved for emergency situations only.”

The Vernon SPCA would also like to remind residents that pets are safer inside the home, away from any frightening sights and sounds. While it can be a fun exciting time for people, we need to remember our four-legged family members don’t perceive things the same way we do and extra care should be taken with them.

For more information on how to keep your pets safe during Halloween festivities, visit the Vernon SPCA’s webpage at https://spca.bc.ca/news/halloween-pet-safety/.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon house fire contained, family not at home

Firefighters have knocked down a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.

Vernon RCMP urge Halloween safety

Quick tips on keeping children safe while out on Halloween night

VJH parking payment system changing

Pay-by-plate system at Vernon’s hospital goes into effect Nov. 1; rates are unchanged

Greater Vernon Water rescinds Mission Hill boil water notice

Number of residences and facilities affected since late August; rating level returns to Good

Vernon attempted murder case sees further delays

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 8

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Armstrong’s best grilled cheese sandwich is…

Four restaurants compete for Armstrong title ahead of annual cheese festival Nov. 3

Sanderson one happy Vernon Viper

Son of NHLer bolsters Vernon’s offence

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

Most Read