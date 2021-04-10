Vernon RCMP volunteer of the year named

Donna Kaufmann dubbed winner for positive impact on community

Donna Kaufmann was named the 2021 Rotary RCMP Volunteer of the Year. (RCMP)

Donna Kaufmann was named the 2021 Rotary RCMP Volunteer of the Year. (RCMP)

Donna Kaufmann’s commitment to her community and 1,781 hours as a City of Vernon RCMP volunteer has earned her the Silverstar Rotary RCMP Volunteer of the Year Award.

“Donna’s enthusiasm and passion for volunteering inspires others within our organization,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP superintendent Shawna Baher said.

“She has made a lasting, positive impact on those around her and we want to express our sincere appreciation for her ongoing effort to make our community a safer, better place.”

Kaufmann has been a City of Vernon RCMP volunteer since June 2016 with duties in Night Patrol, Speed Watch Operations, Distracted Driving Operations, Vessel Check Operations, helping with the RCMP Youth Academy, and supporting various community events such as Winter Carnival, United Way Drive-thru Breakfast, July 1st fireworks, Halloween Treat Trail, and the Christmas Light Up.

She’s also a member of the quick-reaction team.

“Volunteers are the backbone of any community and it’s the help of our RCMP volunteers that help make Vernon one of the best places to live, work, explore and play,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“The time, energy and dedication provided by individuals like Donna doesn’t go unnoticed. We are truly grateful for Donna’s leadership and commitment to giving back to our community while also helping others thrive in a volunteer capacity.”

A $500 donation was made by Silverstar Rotary president Terese Durning Harker to Kaufmann’s charity of choice: the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon.

READ MORE: Bylaw changes needed ahead of e-scooter program in Vernon

READ MORE: Snow levels above normal in Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Just Posted

Donna Kaufmann was named the 2021 Rotary RCMP Volunteer of the Year. (RCMP)
Vernon RCMP volunteer of the year named

Donna Kaufmann dubbed winner for positive impact on community

Lauren Marchand and her daughter at the head of Okanagan Lake in Syilx territory, where they often go to gather, play and be in ceremony. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
‘I don’t feel safe’: RCMP, social worker searched Syilx mother’s home without her knowledge

RCMP searched the home looking for a meth lab, that was never found inside the residence

Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)
Case of COVID-19 at Vernon high school

VSS exposure announced late Friday, April 9

The Vernon Morning Star is seeking nominations for inspiring women in the community to feature in our special publication May 27, 2021. (Pexel)
Nominate an inspiring Vernon woman

Morning Star to shine the spotlight on local women in special feature

An East Hill resident had their leaf bags torched in front of their home overnight April 8. Less than two weeks prior their garbage can was lit on fire too. (Taryn Allen photo)
Garbage, leaf fires spark fear in Vernon

First an East Hill residents’ trash can, then bagged leaves were lit on fire

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Penticton Christian School. (Facebook)
COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan independent school

The exposures are the latest in a quickly growing list in the Interior

Tyson Ginter, 7, is proud of his latest Hot Wheels he recently received by Quesnel RCMP Const. Matt Joyce. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Mountie handing out toy cars to light up children’s faces

‘A lot of times it will be the only interaction they have with the police,’ says Const. Matt Joyce

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s ICUs see near-record of COVID-19 patients last week as variant cases double

Last week, Canadian hospitals treated an average of 2,500 patients with COVID-19, daily, up 7% from the previous week

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UVic, women’s rowing coach deny former athlete’s allegation of verbal abuse

Lily Copeland alleges coach Barney Williams would stand close to her and speak aggressively in the sauna

Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 11 to 17

Library Workers Day, That Sucks! Day, and Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day are all coming up this week

Bart and Tracey Larson enjoying a Begbie Cream Ale. The couple have been together for 40 years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
The art of really good beer: Revelstoke brewery celebrates 25 years

Mt. Begbie Brewery owners Bart and Tracey Larson reflect on their company’s history

The Royal’s 1951 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #17)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip visited Revelstoke – twice

The prince died April 9 at the age of 99

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

Most Read