Vernon RCMP volunteers on the lookout for distracted drivers

Vernon police are on the lookout for distracted drivers.

The Vernon RCMP Volunteers launched the distracted driver campaign Wednesday, Oct. 14, with the goal to reduce avoidable incidents on the roadway.

Drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash if they’re texting while driving, RCMP said in a Tuesday, Oct. 13 statement. Rear-end crashes resulting in injuries are commonly caused by those texting behind the wheel.

Distracted drivers observed by volunteers will be issued a written warning of the offence in the mail.

“Leave the Phone Alone” sandwich boards will be on display on sidewalks near roadways recognized as high crash zones as identified by ICBC.

Vernon RCMP said there is no safe following distance when your mind isn’t actively watching the road and motorists are reminded that even at a red light, it’s no time to look at your phone — “you’re still driving,” the statement reads.

Distracted driving isn’t limited to cellphones. The Motor Vehicle Act states any hand-held electronic communication device, PDAs, music players and GPS Navigation Systems are included.

The penalty for distracted driving may result in a $368 fine.

