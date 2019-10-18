Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy is North Okanagan RCMP’s newest media relations officer. (RCMP)

Vernon RCMP welcomes new media relations officer

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy will serve in number of community volunteer organizations

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy has taken on a new role as the North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer and volunteer liaison.

Before undertaking the role as police spokeswoman, Const. Noseworthy served in a variety of postings in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador for more than 14 years.

After making the Vernon-area her home base for the past five years, Const. Noseworthy said she is looking forward to serving the community in this new role.

On top of her media relations duties, Const. Noseworthy will be responsible for working in volunteer programs such as CrimeStoppers, the Auxiliary Constable Program, Community Safety Office and the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Const. Kelly Brett, who held the role before Const. Noseworthy, is moving over to the Special Victims Unit as the Domestic Violence Investigator with the North Okanagan RCMP.

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested with meat cleaver pleads not guilty to cop assault

READ MORE: One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis grow-op has water cut by Vernon bylaw
Next story
Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP welcomes new media relations officer

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy will serve in number of community volunteer organizations

Vernon man arrested with meat cleaver pleads not guilty to cop assault

Kyle Frances Larue allegedly assaulted RCMP with bear spray, meat cleaver

North Okanagan district offers tips for waste reduction

The district is emailing tips during Waste Reduction Week, Oct. 21-27

On the campaign trail: North Okanagan photographer gets up close to MP candidates

Salmon Arm’s Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for fourShuswap-North Okanagan candidates

Memorial remembers Vernon’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Shuswap voter unhappy with polling times that don’t allow him to vote

Resident thinks with technology available polls should be open more days

Ready, aim, fire: Penticton residents invited to shoot exploding pumpkins

The event is hosted by the Penticton Shooting Sports Association on Nov. 2

Police investigating suspicious fire at Airport Inn in Lake Country

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call around 2 a.m.

Sicamous history in pictures

Sicamous history in pictures: Giant gourd

RDOS issues 405 building permits in first nine months of 2019

Construction activity higher this year than during same period last year

Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle

Beierle retired on Oct. 17 following 30 years of service with the department

Letter: No inspirational connection to federal leaders during debates

Voters overwhelmed with denunciation and rejection

Summerland Steam face North Okanagan Knights in two games

Junior B hockey teams compete in regular season action

Most Read