Vernon RCMP welcomes new media relations officer

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy will serve in number of community volunteer organizations

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy has taken on a new role as the North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer and volunteer liaison.

Before undertaking the role as police spokeswoman, Const. Noseworthy served in a variety of postings in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador for more than 14 years.

After making the Vernon-area her home base for the past five years, Const. Noseworthy said she is looking forward to serving the community in this new role.

On top of her media relations duties, Const. Noseworthy will be responsible for working in volunteer programs such as CrimeStoppers, the Auxiliary Constable Program, Community Safety Office and the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Const. Kelly Brett, who held the role before Const. Noseworthy, is moving over to the Special Victims Unit as the Domestic Violence Investigator with the North Okanagan RCMP.

