Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s newest police service dog, Jagger, is introduced to Vernon council Monday by handler Const. Kevin Rutten. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon RCMP’s newest member wet behind ears – and all over

Jagger, three, a police service dog, had earlier helped chase a suspect running through a creek

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s newest member emitted a wet dog smell when being introduced to Vernon council Monday.

That’s because Jagger, a German shepherd and the newest police service dog, showed his moves earlier in the day, helping to chase a suspect running through a creek.

Jagger, three, comes to the local detachment from Portage la Prairie, Man., and is under the care and supervision of handler Const. Kevin Rutten.

“He’s a bit of a teddy bear when he’s not working, but when he’s working he has a land shark ability,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher of Jagger, who is replacing Cain, now retired.

READ ALSO: Vernon police dog apprehends two

Baher was at council to present her 2019 first quarter report and announce the detachment’s policing priorities for 2019-2022.

“For the next three years, we will focus on enhanced public safety, community connections and road safety,” said Baher, who will release the plan to stakeholders in the coming weeks.

“In support of our priorities, we will implement various initiatives and track our results with specific performance measures including Criminal Code cases, which this quarter increased 1.79 per cent, and property crime, which decreased 2.26 per cent.”

READ ALSO: Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Coun. Scott Anderson asked Baher if her detachment will be concentrating on things like people doing drugs in the open.

“Yes, the members have been told and my guidance to them is in relation to open use,” she said. “It’s a very complex problem, obviously addiction, but I’m very vocal about this in any forum that I speak, addiction often leads to behaviour and behaviour has to be addressed no matter what. If someone is openly using in downtown or anywhere else, the members are going and dealing with that individual, stopping them or arresting them.

“One of the things we’re trying to deter is open usage in the downtown area.”

Another item the local detachment is currently dealing with is a rash of bike thefts. Baher said she’s looking at bringing in a program which helps to identify bikes being stolen, a bait bike (similar to the bait car program) and starting a mountain bike force where six officers are currently being trained on mountain bikes.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Motorboat crashes into log boom on Okanagan Lake
Next story
Too tired to live: A B.C. woman’s struggle with chronic fatigue syndrome

Just Posted

Friends rally for Vernon man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

Conservatives host deputy opposition leader in Vernon

Lisa Raitt will be meeting with area healthcare professionals and speaking at a dinner

Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Vernon pitcher dynamic for CCBC champs

Dylan Emmons was 2-0 with 22 strikeouts in two appearances for Abbotsford’s Cascades

Vernon Chamber of Commerce checks in

They’re pounding the pavement on May 28

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read