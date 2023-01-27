Vernon ready to fly single-raising flag pole

Pole will be erected on the grounds of Civic Plaza in 2023

The pride flag (right) was raised at Vernon City Hall Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to kick off pride week events in the city. The city is developing a flag policy and will install a new single-raising flag pole somewhere on the Civic Plaza grounds in 2023. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon council is rallying around a flag pole.

A single-raising flag pole will be erected at some point on the Civic Plaza grounds and a flag policy will be developed when the city gets requests to fly flags as they did when they flew Okanagan Indian Band/Syilx, pride parade and Ukraine flags in 2022.

Currently, there are poles above the entrance to city hall, but the one passed unanimously by council will be installed in the ground, making it easier for staff to access and to prepare a flag for raising.

One location for the pole favoured by council would be near two rock faces on the Civic Plaza grounds. One of those rock faces will, in the near future, have a plaque put on it remembering the services of late Vernon councillors Patrick Nicol, Bob Spiers and Dalvir Nahal, all of whom died while serving in office.

The flag pole is expected to cost an estimated $10,000 with funds to come from the city’s unexpended uncommitted reserve.

Source of funding for the memorial plaque is being changed to a private source. The plaque was to be discussed at the last regular meeting of council Monday, Jan. 25, but Coun. Kari Gares asked for a deferral until February, which was granted.

