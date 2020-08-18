City of Vernon council met during its regular meeting Aug. 17, 2020. (Black Press)

Vernon reaffirms stance against hate, racism

Motion pitched and passed during regular council meeting Monday

Vernon councillors reaffirmed their stance against racism with a motion pitched and passed in response to recent acts of vandalism.

Coun. Scott Anderson raised the motion to reaffirm the city’s “unequivocal rejection of racism” on the heels of acts of hate against out-of-province licence plates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has come to my attention, some folks have been keen to paint or slash tires of out-of-province vehicles and we recently received a letter from a doctor here in Vernon… and his car was vandalized,” Anderson said during council inquiries at Monday’s meeting, Aug. 17.

Dr. Param Bhadwaj found his vehicle keyed, likely due to its Alberta licence plates, while visiting Vernon on holiday with his family.

Bhadwaj sent a letter to mayor and council expressing his discouragement and to raise awareness.

“I suggest to those who are doing this that it’s not a good time to do it,” Anderson said of the targeted vandalism. “We have no idea why out-of-province vehicles are here and it doesn’t matter what the reason is… it’s illegal, it’s unneighbourly and it’s frankly destructive of Vernon’s tourist industry.”

“Regardless of what you think your justification is,” he said. “Stop it.”

Anderson moved the city reaffirm its stance on hate and racism, which was passed unanimously.

“The City of Vernon, including council and administration, firmly rejects racist acts of all types and supports each individual who chooses to make Vernon home, regardless of race, gender, sexuality, creed or socioeconomic condition,” the motion reads.

A recent motion to put in place an anti-racism policy was defeated by councillors during the July 20 meeting.

Put forward by Coun. Kelly Fehr, he proposed the city draft an Anti-Racial Discrimination and Anti-Racism Policy, complementing the city’s Bullying and Harassment Policy. His motion also called for the mayor to send a letter to the Canadian Commission for UNESCO expressing the city’s interest in joining its coalition against racism.

READ MORE: Alberta doctor has car keyed in Vernon

READ MORE: No anti-racism policy for Vernon

