Local Realtors Steve Daschuk, from left, Don Miller and Cory Bialecki volunteered to help paint and prepare a home for a Habitat for Humanity home that will soon welcome a new local family. (contributed)

Vernon Realtors paint for good cause

Locals pick up paint rollers to prep home for new owners through Habitat for Humanity Okanagan

Local Realtors spent several hours preparing a home for its new family, but this wasn’t a home they were trying to sell.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan staff said they were “delighted” to receive assistance from the Realtors who came and picked up some rollers and paint brushes to give the home some TLC in preparation of its new family.

The previous Habitat family living in the home moved out of the area to pursue a job opportunity and now the address can serve a new family.

“We are truly grateful for the ongoing efforts of Realtors in the community,” Habitat’s fund development director Kathleen Lemieux said.

“Many have offered to donate furniture and appliances to our Vernon ReStore at Midtown Mall,” she said. “The items are sometimes leftover from their clients’ homes when they are moving.”

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, a branch of the national non-profit housing organization, empowers families through accessible home ownership.

Those interested in volunteering to help paint or prepare the home can call 778-755-3446 ext. 210. Work is expected to last a few more weeks.

