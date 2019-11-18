Vernon Realty group’s annual coat drive a success

Some of city’s most vulnerable to stay a bit warmer this winter

Nineteen Realtors and staff from Sutton Group — Lakefront Realty collected coats, blankets, toques and mitts during the 8th annual Warm and Fuzzy coat drive event on Nov. 5, 2019. (Supplied)

Sutton Realty’s eighth annual Warm & Fuzzy Shelter Collection collected a moving truck approximately half full of blankets, coats, mitts, toques, boots and other winter wear.

Enough warm clothing was collected in the realty office to stuff 40 large bags well ahead of the clothing drive on Nov. 5, 2019.

“It is rewarding to know that someone who may have been concerned with the winter months ahead can now rest easy knowing they have clothing and boots to keep them warm,” broker Tamara Cinnamon said.

In total, 19 Realtors and staff from Sutton Group helped in the clothing drive event, clad in reindeer antlers and Santa hats.

“The Realtors enjoy getting together and having fun while helping the people who need a little help,” office administrator Tara Sopel said. “We appreciated that local media produced stories encouraging the public to donate new or used blankets, gloves, scarves, toques, etc., that would help keep someone warm during our cold, but beautiful winters in the Okanagan.”

Once collected and sorted, the donations were delivered to Howard House, a transitional housing project operated by the John Howard Society of B.C. Donations were also delivered to the women’s emergency shelter and other community charity organizations.

