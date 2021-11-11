VIDEO: Vernon remembers

The Remembrance Day ceremony at Vernon’s Cenotaph Park was limited but still drew crowds on the streets. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Dozens of people lined the streets surrounding the Vernon Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day service Thursday, Nov. 11. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Fraser and Claire get some help from Nana Wendy and Papa Stephen laying poppies at the Vernon Cenotaph Thursday for Remembrance Day. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects in Vernon Thursday.

The Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph Park was limited due to COVID-10 health restrictions, but many residents came anyway, lining the streets surrounding the event and giving the few veterans in attendance space.

More showed up throughout the day to pin a poppy on one of the many wreaths laid around the cenotaph, and give thanks to those who fought for our freedoms.

The Royal Canadian Legion marked the 100th anniversary of poppy and hosted the Remembrance Day service for veterans and dignitaries.

Members of the public were also invited for free pop and burgers following the ceremony at 12 noon, next to the Vernon Legion in The Morning Star parking lot at 4407 25th Ave.

