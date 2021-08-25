Vernon resident barks over dog park

Attempts to keep dogs out of a popular park have been restrained.

An area resident recently questioned why Mission Hill Park allows off leash dogs, noting concerns with potential conflicts with children, lack of parking and disturbance to the neighbourhood with barking dogs.

City staff looked into the history of the eight-acre park, which includes a fenced playground, benches and picnic tables. It is also the only off-leash dog park in Vernon that is fully irrigated which is why many people like to bring their dogs to the park.

Many people also like to bring their children.

“I am a user of that dog park for a long time, I used it when my kids were very small and when my grandkids were very small and I’ve never had a issue,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

Coun. Dalvir Nahal agrees: “I think this is ridiculous, I went to Mission Hill School and we’ve never had issues with this park.”

Vernon council agreed to follow the staff recommendation to leave the park as is.

