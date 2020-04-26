Bruce Mol with the North Okanagan Coalition forActive Transportation fixes up a bicycle at the Repair Cafe held Sunday at the Okanagan Science Centre.

Vernon resident has 10 ideas for roadway space change

COVID-19: Bruce Mol sends list to council in wake of recommendations on reallocating roadway space

A Vernon resident has come up with 10 suggestions for the City of Vernon to contemplate in regards to reallocating roadway space for physical distancing.

The provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure released recommendations on resources for municipalities on Wednesday, April 22.

Bruce Mol, cycling enthusiast, came up with his list and mailed it to Vernon council.

“Physical distancing is no longer an option, we must remain separated for many more months and we must also remain healthy and fit,” said Mol. “Special times call for special measures. It is likely that the pandemic threat will continue for many months, certainly throughout the summer and into the fall when the second wave is being predicted.”

Mol is asking council to consider his suggestion to reallocate road space for use by pedestrians and cyclists to allow for increased physical distancing.

His 10 suggestions:

1…1.1 kilometre of Lakeshore Road from Kin Beach to Okanagan Landing Road;

2…2 km portion along Tronson Road between Kin Beach and Okanagan Landing Road;

3…1.4 km of 27th Avenue between 43rd Street and Okanagan Landing Road;

4…1.3 km on South Vernon Dive/43rd Street between Okanagan AVenue and 25th Avenue;

5…2.8 km of Old Kamloops Road between 43rd Avenue and Goose Lake Road;

6…5.2 km of Old Kamloops Road from Goose Lake Road to Highway 97;

7…5.3 km of 48th Avenue and Silver Star Road between 29th Street and Phoenix Drive;

8…0.8 km of 20th Street between 48th Avenue and 58th Avenue;

9…2.1 km of Pleasant Valley Road from 48th Avenue to 35th Avenue;

10..1.7 km of 25th Street between 46th Avenue and 30th Street.

“Action now to provide increased social separation via additional, temporary, infrastructure throughout Vernon makes sense,” said Mol, who acknowledges his suggestions are ‘by no means an exhaustive survey of the needs of Vernon residents.’ “Citizens need to remain close to home but also need to remain safe and separated from motor traffic. Wider walking and cycling areas will assist with the provincial mandate to remain two metres apart from each other.”

Mol’s suggestions do not include Middleton Mountain, Upper East Hill, the BX or Mission Hill areas.

Council is expected to have Mol’s letter in its agenda package for the first regular meeting in May.


