Vernon residents can have their say in 2024 budget priorities

An online survey is open until Friday, May 26

The City of Vernon is inviting residents to fill out a brief online survey in order to have their say in the city’s 2024 municipal budget planning process. The survey is open until Friday, May 26, 2023. (File photo)

Vernon residents and businesses are being invited to weigh in on the city’s 2024 budget planning process.

A short online survey has been launched on engagevernon.ca, open until Friday, May 26.

“This survey is intended to help mayor and council understand the public’s priorities on various services provided by the city,” said Christy Poirier, manager of communications and grants.

The 2024 budget survey is the first step in developing the 2024 municipal budget, which is part of the city’s five-year financial plan. In addition to the survey, the Engage Vernon webpage includes videos, links and background information on various city services to help guide participants throughout the questionnaire.

The survey asks 11 questions, including what residents think about current RCMP services, protective services, roads, drainage and airport, fire rescue services, infrastructure and more.

Input from the public will be reviewed by mayor and council as part of its budget deliberations.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for more information about how they can further participate in the budget planning process when council deliberates at the beginning of December.

Brendan Shykora

