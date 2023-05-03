The City of Vernon is inviting residents to fill out a brief online survey in order to have their say in the city’s 2024 municipal budget planning process. The survey is open until Friday, May 26, 2023. (File photo)

The City of Vernon is inviting residents to fill out a brief online survey in order to have their say in the city’s 2024 municipal budget planning process. The survey is open until Friday, May 26, 2023. (File photo)

Vernon residents can have their say in 2024 budget priorities

An online survey is open until Friday, May 26

Vernon residents and businesses are being invited to weigh in on the city’s 2024 budget planning process.

A short online survey has been launched on engagevernon.ca, open until Friday, May 26.

“This survey is intended to help mayor and council understand the public’s priorities on various services provided by the city,” said Christy Poirier, manager of communications and grants.

The 2024 budget survey is the first step in developing the 2024 municipal budget, which is part of the city’s five-year financial plan. In addition to the survey, the Engage Vernon webpage includes videos, links and background information on various city services to help guide participants throughout the questionnaire.

The survey asks 11 questions, including what residents think about current RCMP services, protective services, roads, drainage and airport, fire rescue services, infrastructure and more.

Input from the public will be reviewed by mayor and council as part of its budget deliberations.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for more information about how they can further participate in the budget planning process when council deliberates at the beginning of December.

READ MORE: Vernon council endorses 2023 budget, 4.79% tax increase

READ MORE: $126M Vernon school budget seeks public input

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

budgetVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Higher temperatures followed by heavy rains mean more B.C. flooding in coming days
Next story
VIDEO: Flooding causes extensive damage at Parker Cove on Westside

Just Posted

Athletes at the Sundance Martial Arts school are preparing for the upcoming National Championships, taking place at Kal Tire Place in Vernon May 6 and 7. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)
Taekwondo athletes kicking their way to Vernon for Nationals

The flooding of Whiteman’s Creek has forced an evacuation order Tuesday, May 2, for residents along Falcon Avenue, adjacent to the creek. (Brendan Shykora/ Morning Star)
UPDATE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

The City of Vernon is inviting residents to fill out a brief online survey in order to have their say in the city’s 2024 municipal budget planning process. The survey is open until Friday, May 26, 2023. (File photo)
Vernon residents can have their say in 2024 budget priorities

The Regional District of North Okanagan has set up a trio of self-serve sand and sandbags stations in Vernon, Lumby and Enderby. (File photo)
Self-serve sandbag stations set up to prepare for North Okanagan floods