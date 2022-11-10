Morning Star file photo The Vernon swimming pool will host free events Sunday and Monday.

Vernon residents get first dibs at swim lessons, records now required

Registrations open one week ahead of time for Greater Vernon residents

Important changes are coming for swim lesson registration at the Vernon pool.

Registration opening dates will be given priority to Greater Vernon residents on Nov. 20. A week later all other participants have register on Nov. 27.

To ensure children are registered in the appropriate swim level for their age and ability, proof of prerequisites will now be required to complete an online or in-person registration. If you or your child have taken swim lessons at the Vernon Aquatic Centre since September 2021, your previous swim lesson is recorded in our system and no further action is required.

“This will ensure the safety of all participants in a successful learning environment,” the city of Vernon said.

If you plan to register online, ensure you have an up-to-date Recreation Services account (address, date of birth, etc.) and provide the previous swimming level your child has passed.

If you are registering in any parented swim lesson, Octopus, or Swimmer 1, there are no prerequisites and no further action is required.

If you or your child completed a swim level at a different aquatic facility (including Lakeview Pool) or completed a swim level at the Vernon Aquatic Centre prior to September 2021, your previous swim level will not be recorded in our system and you will need to provide proof of prerequisites before you register.

Bring your report card to the Recreation Centre in person or send an email with your child’s name and a photo of the report card to greception@vernon.ca. Ensure the photo includes your child’s name and the last level your child passed.

If you are unsure whether your child’s prerequisites would be in the system, log into your account to view the Activity Outcome or use the email above to contact Recreation Services.

“The Recreation Services team will make every effort to ensure your registration experience is as smooth as possible. Ensuring your information is accurate and up-to-date will help our team help you.”

For more information about swim lesson opportunities and programs, visit gvrec.ca.

Swimming

