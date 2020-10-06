Vernon resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

RCMP have not been able to identify any suspects

A Foothills resident was shocked to find someone had spray-painted a racial slur and a swastika on a rock outside her house Tuesday, Oct. 6.

“I keep staring at it in disbelief,” said the resident, who wished not to be named for fear of becoming a target.

The resident has since reported the act of vandalism to police.

Meanwhile, more leaflets complete with links to websites promoting white supremacy and extreme ideology have been found and cleaned up around the Vernon area.

READ MORE: Noose graffiti not tolerated by Vernon resident

A Foothills resident reported cleaning up a stack of the hate-fuelled flyers Tuesday. The flyers have been found as far as Armstrong this past weekend, on Eagle Rock Road, Larkin Cross Road, Landsdowne Road and beyond.

Another estimated 500 slips of paper were reportedly cleaned up around Coldstream.

The flyers were first reported on Sept. 30, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day — a day that recognizes the harm caused by the residential school system on Canada’s Indigenous population.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming condemned the act of hate and racism, especially as the individual or individuals involved targeted school grounds.

“I am disheartened and deeply sorry about the events that took place in our community (Sept. 30), with the distribution of hundreds of notes linked to racist propaganda and a white supremacist website,” Cumming said.

Several businesses in the Vernon community were quick to denounce the incident.

“School grounds must be considered a safe environment for all students, families and staff,” the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Turning Points Collaborative Society also condemned the attempt to “spew hate speech throughout our community.”

“This attempt is another unfortunate reminder that racism, bigotry and hate still remain in the hearts of cowards in our community,” TPCS said in a social media post.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate the matter.

“We appreciate the information that is coming from the public about the matter,” RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said. “At this point, we have not identified a suspect.”

READ MORE: More hate flyers found near Vernon school

READ MORE: ‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ Vernon mayor

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Just Posted

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Armstrong residents oppose future logging at Rose Swanson Mountain

An online petition calls for the crown land to be spared from clear cutting

Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Vernon resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

RCMP have not been able to identify any suspects

Vernon golf pro finishes runner-up at PGA of BC Women’s Championships

Kyla Inaba also awarded 2020 Community Leadership Bursary

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read