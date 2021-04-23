Vernon resort bike park passes on sale May 3

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced bike park passes for the summer will go on sale Monday, May 3. (File photo)

Bike park passes for SilverStar Mountain Resort will go on sale Monday, May 3.

After a successful winter on the mountain, it’s time to start preparing for summer. And this summer, mountain operations are going to be extended giving guests more time to get outside and enjoy the trails.

“The snow is melting up here at SilverStar and that’s getting us excited for summer on the mountain,” said Chantelle Deacon, resort media relations manager. “We will be working hard to build some new trails to show off.

“We are also thrilled to announce that this summer, our hours and programming, are going to be extended. We hope this encourages our guests and staff to get outside and enjoy the outdoors more often.”

SilverStar will continue to promote the SilverStar Safety Promise which ensures the safety of guests, staff and the community.

“Our top priority will be the health and safety of our guests, staff and community,” Deacon said. “Face coverings will be mandatory in our village, lift lines, or when you are not seated to eat or drink.

“Along with the guidelines from Interior Health, we are planning another successful summer season.”

The mountain will be operating seven days a week, with two evenings of extended hours.

“As we feel we will have to limit daily visits again there will be a limited amount of bike park passes for sale, and if this season is anything like last summer, we will likely sell out fast,” Deacon said.

With more than 870 berms, 400-plus jumps and more than 130 kilometres of trails, SilverStar is known as a world-class bike park suitable for any level of rider.

“If you’re not interested in biking, come on up this summer, explore the trails, and enjoy the panoramic views of the beautiful Okanagan Valley and the Monashee Mountains from the gondola,” Deacon said.

New this year, one kid will ride free on the gondola with each paying adult. Additionally, one kid rides free on Wednesdays in the bike park, with each paying adult.

Gondola sightseeing and hiking passes will also go on sale May 3.

Bike rentals, Park Ninja’s youth program and camping reservations will also be available for booking online May 3.

The mountain is tentatively scheduled to open for the summer season on June 25.

For more information visit skisilverstar.com.

