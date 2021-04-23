SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced bike park passes for the summer will go on sale Monday, May 3. (File photo)

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced bike park passes for the summer will go on sale Monday, May 3. (File photo)

Vernon resort bike park passes on sale May 3

SilverStar Mountain getting ready for busy season

Bike park passes for SilverStar Mountain Resort will go on sale Monday, May 3.

After a successful winter on the mountain, it’s time to start preparing for summer. And this summer, mountain operations are going to be extended giving guests more time to get outside and enjoy the trails.

“The snow is melting up here at SilverStar and that’s getting us excited for summer on the mountain,” said Chantelle Deacon, resort media relations manager. “We will be working hard to build some new trails to show off.

“We are also thrilled to announce that this summer, our hours and programming, are going to be extended. We hope this encourages our guests and staff to get outside and enjoy the outdoors more often.”

SilverStar will continue to promote the SilverStar Safety Promise which ensures the safety of guests, staff and the community.

“Our top priority will be the health and safety of our guests, staff and community,” Deacon said. “Face coverings will be mandatory in our village, lift lines, or when you are not seated to eat or drink.

“Along with the guidelines from Interior Health, we are planning another successful summer season.”

The mountain will be operating seven days a week, with two evenings of extended hours.

“As we feel we will have to limit daily visits again there will be a limited amount of bike park passes for sale, and if this season is anything like last summer, we will likely sell out fast,” Deacon said.

With more than 870 berms, 400-plus jumps and more than 130 kilometres of trails, SilverStar is known as a world-class bike park suitable for any level of rider.

“If you’re not interested in biking, come on up this summer, explore the trails, and enjoy the panoramic views of the beautiful Okanagan Valley and the Monashee Mountains from the gondola,” Deacon said.

New this year, one kid will ride free on the gondola with each paying adult. Additionally, one kid rides free on Wednesdays in the bike park, with each paying adult.

Gondola sightseeing and hiking passes will also go on sale May 3.

Bike rentals, Park Ninja’s youth program and camping reservations will also be available for booking online May 3.

The mountain is tentatively scheduled to open for the summer season on June 25.

For more information visit skisilverstar.com.

READ MORE: Vernon resort challenge to fill the gap heard loud

READ MORE: Vernon ski resort shuts down for season


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders
Next story
B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

Just Posted

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced bike park passes for the summer will go on sale Monday, May 3. (File photo)
Vernon resort bike park passes on sale May 3

SilverStar Mountain getting ready for busy season

(ITV photo)
COLUMN: Lessons from Lockdown: Season 5 is easily Love Island’s best

Let’s be honest, not all of our time spent in lockdown is productive, and that’s OK

Vernon RCMP volunteers conducting marine vessel pre-checks at Paddlewheel Park in 2020. (City of Vernon)
Vernon volunteers are ‘awe-inspiring’: Mayor

City, mayor celebrate volunteers in National Volunteer Week

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

Mike Farnworth is expected to give details of what the government views as essential travel

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
UPDATED: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

BC Wildfire Service
Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

Gavel (Courtesy photo)
EDITORIAL: High marks for Canada’s democratic process

Accusations of widespread corruption do not hold up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an apology for Canada’s treatment of Itaian-Canadians during the Second World War. (CPAC)
COLUMN: Apologizing for an uncomfortable wartime decision

Canada’s government will apologize for its treatment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RauDZ pop-up patio located on Pandosy Street in front of The Okanagan Table. (Contributed: Audrey Surrao)
Kelowna restaurant gets creative to adjust to new health orders

The owners of RauDZ Regional Table open ‘pop-up patio’ to adjust to health order banning indoor dining

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

Most Read