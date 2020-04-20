NexusBC Vernon has partnered with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan and United Way to help seniors in need during the COVID-19 crisis. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon resource aims to help seniors in COVID-19 crisis

NexusBC has teamed up with partners to help with groceries, pharmacy deliveries and meal prep

Staff at Vernon’s NexusBC Community Resource Centre are prepared and ready to serve seniors who are self-isolating due to current health concerns.

The United Way has developed a BC211 tool so that seniors in need can connect by calling 211 or visiting their website at www.BC211.ca and operators will take the requests and forward them to NexusBC.

NexusBC then delivers these services, which include volunteer shoppers visiting local grocery stores and pharmacies and providing delivery, organizing for meal preparation and delivery services as well as virtual visiting with seniors in need.

“Social distancing and adhering to (B.C. public health officer Dr. Bonnie) Henry’s recommendations are especially important for the most vulnerable population in our communities, and those are seniors,” NexusBC executive director Kelly Johnson said.

Launched April 1, the program is referred to as Safe Seniors, Strong Communities on bc211.ca. NexusBC, United Way of the Lower Mainland and the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan have partnered to provide the service in the local area.

“The Vernon community has gone over and above to help with this initiative,” Johnson said. “Because of the support we have received from funders, non-profits, and local businesses like Butcher Boys, the Fig Bistro, Schubert Centre and SilverStar, we can provide everything from meal deliveries to pharmacy and grocery delivery free of charge due to our wonderful group of local volunteers who work year-round to ensure that seniors in this community are cared for.”

Those in need of extra help while self-isolating can sign up at bc211.ca and fill out an online form, or call 211 or contact NexusBC directly. Those who want to volunteer can also register and apply on the website.

Coronavirus

