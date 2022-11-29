Vernon restaurant dishing out kindness this December

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill is giving back to the Vernon community with the return of its Dish Out the Kindness initiative throughout the month of December 2022. (Submitted photo)

A local sports club is serving up Christmas cheer for a pair the communities most vulnerable residents.

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill is launching its third annual Dish Out the Kindness initiative, a month-long fundraiser in December. This year, The Roster will raise much-needed funds for The Salvation Army — House of Hope food bank and Turning Points Collaborative Society.

With any regular price entree purchased for dine-in or take-out throughout the month, Roster will donate $5 towards a goal of $6,000. Roster will also be donating $5 from all gift certificate purchases of $50 or more.

Proceeds will be evenly split between the two charities.

“The past few years have taken a toll on our community, and these are just two organizations that need our help more than ever,” said The Roster owner Hussein Hollands. “The Salvation Army does so much for our most vulnerable citizens, including operating the food bank and we know the need in our community has never been greater. Equally saddening is the housing crisis which has led to greater homelessness and a host of related challenges.”

Turning Points provides outreach, shelter services and various housing options for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness in the Okanagan.

“This is really incredible and coming at such an important time,” said Laurie Case, executive director of communications at Turning Points. “The number of people living outside right now is just terrible. The housing crisis in Vernon is hitting more people than ever before – which means the need for our services has never been greater. The funds raised by The Roster will help our outreach team support folks living rough during this dangerously cold Okanagan winter – and we are so grateful for the support.”

Serving the Vernon area for 115 years, The Salvation Army supports families and individuals with food, clothing, Christmas help and emotional and spiritual care through its food bank, family services and thrift store.

“Our organization relies on the generosity of the community to provide the numerous resources and services we do,” said Jen Thompson, Vernon corps officer with The Salvation Army. “We are thankful for the support and are thrilled to receive The Roster’s help again this year in this great time of need.”

Last year’s fundraiser gathered up $6,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Vernon branch and the House of Hope.

“Giving back to the local community has been one of The Roster’s mandates and key areas of focus the past few years,” added Hollands. “We plan to continue this fundraiser and other community-focused initiatives for years to come.”

READ MORE: Donations for new CT scanner at Vernon hospital doubled on Giving Tuesday

READ MORE: Vernon burger challenge raises $25K for local society

Brendan Shykora

ChristmasDonationrestaurantVernon