Vernon Ribfest back on at Swan Lake Market

The countdown to Vernon’s Ribfest is back on.
Financial challenges nearly quashed the annual food festival, but Vernon Ribfest took to Facebook Saturday (July 2) to let people know a member of the society, Elaine Gallacher, confirmed things were a go.
Held at the Swan Lake Market and Garden, Ribfest is an event for all ages with live music, kids’ entertainers, and free admission for the two-day event July 9-10.
The event is still searching for volunteers. An application can be filled out on the website.
