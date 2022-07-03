Stewart Mactaggart of Boss Hogs showing off his team’s ribs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vernon Ribfest back on at Swan Lake Market

Event was previously cancelled due to financial troubles

  • Jul. 3, 2022 12:30 p.m.
  • News

The countdown to Vernon’s Ribfest is back on.

Financial challenges nearly quashed the annual food festival, but Vernon Ribfest took to Facebook Saturday (July 2) to let people know a member of the society, Elaine Gallacher, confirmed things were a go.

Held at the Swan Lake Market and Garden, Ribfest is an event for all ages with live music, kids’ entertainers, and free admission for the two-day event July 9-10.

The event is still searching for volunteers. An application can be filled out on the website.

READ MORE: Vernon Cycling Without Age program back with second bike

Stewart Mactaggart of Boss Hogs showing off his team's ribs. (Black Press Media file photo)
