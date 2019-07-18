Vernon ringette player Bryn Taylor-Hawes was announced as an Agnes Jacks Scholarship Award winner on July 15. (Submitted photo)

Vernon ringette player wins national scholarship

Bryn Taylor-Hawes received one of the 21st annual Agnes Jacks awards

A Vernon ringette player is one of five young women to receive the 21st annual Agnes Jacks Scholarship Award.

Ringette Canada announced on July 15 that Greater Vernon Ringette Association (GVRA) player Bryn Taylor-Hawes has received the award and a $1,000 scholarship toward post-secondary school.

Named for the widow of Sam Jacks, the man who invented ringette in 1963 in North Bay, Ontario, the Agnes Jacks award is presented to ringette players, coaches and officials who have demonstrated a strong academic performance and a commitment to the sport.

READ MORE: Ringette skates into spotlight

Taylor-Hawes told the Vernon Morning Star that her father, Ian Hawes, former president of the GVRA, encouraged her to apply, which entailed writing an essay about how ringette improved her life.

The 17-year-old defence player said she wrote about how playing for about 10 years led her to leadership opportunities and allowed her to make friends.

She also said her involvement in the sport allowed her to play in the Penticton 2016 BC Winter Games, and travel to Finland and Sweden for a ringette tournament during the same year.

A recent graduate of Seaton Secondary School, Taylor-Hawes said she will be heading to the University of Calgary next fall to study history and hopefully continue playing the sport.

“I want to try out so hopefully I can make [the team],” she said.

The other four recipients of the award this year are Haley Larkin (Winsloe, P.E.I), Kinley Graves (Stonewall, Manitoba), Rhiannon Kelly (Pointe Claire, Quebec) and Evelyn Widner (Toronto, Ontario).


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

Just Posted

North Okanagan seeks provincial approval of bag ban

RDNO timeline to have ban in effect by 2020 may no longer be possible

Rain wipes out Vernon’s Civic Sounds

The Dirt Road Kings were to have played Thursday night; series resumes next Thursday

Vernon ringette player wins national scholarship

Bryn Taylor-Hawes received one of the 21st annual Agnes Jacks awards

Summer staff hired at Vernon cadet museum thanks to donation

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 so Vernon Cadet Camp Museum can hire summer students

Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party held outdoors at Mackie House

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Major medal haul for Vernon track athletes

Track and/or field, didn’t matter as Vernon athletes won multiple medals at Jack Brow Meet in Kelowna

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Arrest made in vandalism of the former home of man charged with South Okanagan murders

RCMP confirmed one person has been arrested in relation to the alleged vandalism

Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

According to a post by his family, Terry Isaac died on July 16

Two Okanagan robbers have been court charged

Paul Davis Houle and Tyler Brice Rathbone face break and enter charges

Most Read