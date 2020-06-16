Traffic heading north on Pleasant Valley Road at the intersection of 48th Avenue will be single-lane alternating traffic Thursday, June 18, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as crews complete a water utility upgrade project. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon road down to single-lane traffic Thursday

Pleasant Valley Road at 48th Avenue will be single-lane alternating from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic disruptions are set for one of Vernon’s busiest roads Thursday, June 18.

The city is advising motorists there will be single-lane alternating traffic in the 4800 block of Pleasant Valley Road (Butcher Boys) from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to complete water utility upgrades.

Some delays should be expected.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” said the city in a release, and also apologizing for any inconvenience the disruption may cause.

The city does appreciate motorists’ cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.

READ MORE: Big city development underway in Vernon

READ MORE: Silver Star Gateway development disrupts traffic


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts
Next story
One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

Just Posted

Coldstream resident asks for temporary boating refrain

Lauren Lypchuk would like boats to stay off north end of Kal Lake to protect properties, shoreline

Vernon road down to single-lane traffic Thursday

Pleasant Valley Road at 48th Avenue will be single-lane alternating from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Vernon player to battle for North Stars

Kevin-Thomas Walters leaves North Okanagan Knights for Junior A team in Saskatchewan

Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

The 49-year-old woman was struck while crossing an intersection on Highway 5A

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are first coming to Kelowna in July and August

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs

International fundraiser goes online in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Most Read