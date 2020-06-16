Vernon road down to single-lane traffic Thursday

Traffic disruptions are set for one of Vernon’s busiest roads Thursday, June 18.
The city is advising motorists there will be single-lane alternating traffic in the 4800 block of Pleasant Valley Road (Butcher Boys) from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to complete water utility upgrades.
Some delays should be expected.
“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” said the city in a release, and also apologizing for any inconvenience the disruption may cause.
The city does appreciate motorists’ cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.
