Vernon road rehab project continues

More work will be done at Vernon’s 37th Avenue and 30th Street intersection starting Monday, Aug. 16, which will result in a two-week closure of 30th Street. (Google Maps photo)

The major reconstruction project at Vernon’s 37th Avenue and 31st Street continues.

The work includes the replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewers. Improved street lighting, safety improvements at the rail crossing, and a new sidewalk are also part of the planned upgrades.

Work at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 31st Street has been completed, and 39th Avenue is now open to vehicle traffic between the 30th Street roundabout and Highway 97.

Work will now begin at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 30th Street.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, 30th Street will be closed for two weeks, between the roundabout at 39th Avenue and the intersection at 35th Avenue.

Access along the multi-use path for pedestrians, cyclists, and other path users will be possible via a slight detour at the intersection 30th Street and 37th Avenue. A temporary gravel surface may require path users to dismount. Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Detours will be available on Highway 97 and 27th Street. The city reminds road users to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones.

The 37th Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of council’s commitment to replacing aging infrastructure to continue providing reliable city services. This project is jointly funded by the city’s Infrastructure Levy, Federal Gas Tax and Sanitary Utility Funds.

READ MORE: New north-south transportation corridor completed in Vernon

READ MORE: Drainage fix, double roundabout highlight Vernon capital projects



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions