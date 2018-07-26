Vernon road sees two water main breaks in two days

Second water main break on Kokanee Road, remains closed as crews work to repair

One water main break may have been fixed, but another has occurred.

The water main break that occurred on Kokanee Road in the Sunshine Properties neighbourhood July 25 has been repaired; however, Utilities construction crews have identified another leak on Kokanee Road.

The road will remain closed until the leak has been repaired which will most likely be tomorrow, Friday, July 26 in the early afternoon. After the repair has been completed the road will remain open; however, paving/patching will not take place until Monday morning.

The break occurred near the intersection of Kokanee Road and Chinook Road.

Vernon road sees two water main breaks in two days

