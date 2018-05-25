Vernon road work continues

Landing work on until June; intersection at 30th Street and 32nd Avenue

Road work in Vernon is continuing.

Pyramid Excavating will be working in the Scott Road and Cameo Drive area in Okanagan Landing until July 15.

Scott Road will be closed from Tronson Road to 6520 Scott Road from May 23 to June 4. Cameo Road will be closed from Cameo Drive to Scott Road June 29 to July 15.

Pyramid will maintain either single-lane alternating or two-way traffic when these roads are not closed.

In downtown Vernon, the intersection of 30th Street and 32nd Avenue will remain closed until June 3 with no access.

A detour route is in effect.



