Vernon roads close for Utility Rehabilitation Project

Road closures begin Monday, March 25 and will continue until Friday, June 28.

As part of the City’s continued investment in the downtown, the 28th Avenue Road and Utility Rehabilitation Project will start Monday, March 25. Road closures will continue until Friday, June 28.

Closures include 28th Avenue from 32nd Street (Highway 97) to 31st Street; Coldstream Avenue from 32nd Street (Highway 97) to 28th Avenue; and, 31st Street from the laneway south of 29th Avenue to the laneway north of 28th Avenue.

Detour signage will be in place to redirect drivers. Pedestrian access will be maintained during the road closures.

Reconstruction on 28th Avenue is required due to the poor condition of the road and underground utilities. It is one of the 2019 Capital Projects presented at the City’s recent Public Open House that was held on Feb. 26.

The 30th Street to 32nd Street (hwy 97) project is the final phase of improvement on 28th Avenue.

