After acquiring the neighbouring space on Jan. 1, 2020, Vernon’s only indoor rock climbing facility, the Rock Garden, will double its climbing space to 4,000 square feet. (The Rock Garden)

Vernon rock climbing centre reaches new heights in 2020

The Rock Garden set to expand, doubling climbing space

Vernon’s only indoor climbing centre is reaching new heights in 2020 after acquiring the space next door to its facility off of Kalamalka Lake Road on Jan. 1.

The Rock Garden’s owner Tony Horne has already begun creating a new bouldering area in the neighbouring space and, once completed, will boast over 1,500 square feet of wall space for a dedicated adult and members’ bouldering area.

“With this expansion, our climbing space will be doubled,” Horne said. “There will be 4,000 square feet of wall space offering a wider variety of problems (routes) for all levels.”

The facility’s current bouldering area will serve novice climbers and families.

“We’re also excited to increase our top-rope capacity as we revert some of the current wall space back to top-rope routes,” he said.

The competitive Junior team climbers will benefit most from the new space as they train for upcoming competitions, the facility said in a statement Jan. 8.

The Rock Garden Climbing Centre, located on 14th Avenue, is Vernon’s first and only indoor climbing centre boasting more than 19 vertical feet in the 2,000 square-foot facility.

For more information on the climbing centre, visit climbthegarden.com.

READ MORE: Double-OT between North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs ends in draw

READ MORE: Rock climbers take face challenge

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class
Next story
Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Just Posted

Vernon rock climbing centre reaches new heights in 2020

The Rock Garden set to expand, doubling climbing space

Deadline nearing to nominate ‘Good Citizens’ of Vernon

JCI Vernon is searching for the city’s 2019 Good Citizen of the Year

SilverStar fundraiser for Australia bushfire efforts a huge success

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

Young Vernon-area photographer captures stunning portrait of mom

11-year-old Kaysa Lorraine Bru has a real eye and a smart phone capable of capturing magic moments

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Foreign affairs minister asks Iran to let Canada in to investigate plane crash

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

Morning Start: How many questions does a toddler ask in a day?

Your morning start for Thursday, January 9, 2020

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

PET OF THE WEEK: Forest wants a new family

Young cat is living at Critteraid in Summerland

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

After being up for adoption for less than a week, all of the rescued husky puppies now have homes

Most Read