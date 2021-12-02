Vernon Rotary Club dishes out restaurant discounts for charity

The club has partnered with eight local restaurants to pair diners with discount cards

The Rotary Club of Vernon has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer discount dining cards, with proceeds going to local charities. The cards can be used until Dec. 31, 2021. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Rotary Club has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer hot deals on meals in support of local charities.

The Rotary Club is now selling $20 dining discount cards with all proceeds going to support local charities, non-profits and community projects.

Purchasers can dine and receive various discounts, a maximum of five times at each participating restaurant. The cards can be used immediately until Dec. 31.

Participating restaurants include Boston Pizza, Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, Joey’s Seafood Restaurant, Kal’s Naan Stop, Match Eatery and Public House, Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual, Pint and Pie Kitchen and Taphouse and Squires Four Pub.

The discount dining cards can be purchased at the ticket seller box office at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

A local school group and two local sports teams have partnered with Vernon Rotary Club and are now selling the cards to raise funds for various projects and travel.

To partner in the selling of discount cards, call Derek Hall at 250-549-2123 or email derek_a_hall47@hotmail.ca.

Brendan Shykora

Rotary