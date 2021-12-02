The Rotary Club of Vernon has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer discount dining cards, with proceeds going to local charities. The cards can be used until Dec. 31, 2021. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Rotary Club of Vernon has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer discount dining cards, with proceeds going to local charities. The cards can be used until Dec. 31, 2021. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Rotary Club dishes out restaurant discounts for charity

The club has partnered with eight local restaurants to pair diners with discount cards

The Vernon Rotary Club has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer hot deals on meals in support of local charities.

The Rotary Club is now selling $20 dining discount cards with all proceeds going to support local charities, non-profits and community projects.

Purchasers can dine and receive various discounts, a maximum of five times at each participating restaurant. The cards can be used immediately until Dec. 31.

Participating restaurants include Boston Pizza, Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, Joey’s Seafood Restaurant, Kal’s Naan Stop, Match Eatery and Public House, Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual, Pint and Pie Kitchen and Taphouse and Squires Four Pub.

The discount dining cards can be purchased at the ticket seller box office at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

A local school group and two local sports teams have partnered with Vernon Rotary Club and are now selling the cards to raise funds for various projects and travel.

To partner in the selling of discount cards, call Derek Hall at 250-549-2123 or email derek_a_hall47@hotmail.ca.

READ MORE: Help Jillian Harris support families in need this holiday season

READ MORE: BGC Okanagan kicks off Gift of Giving campaign with $22k in donations

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Rotary

Previous story
RCMP target North Okanagan impaired drivers
Next story
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on West Kelowna sidewalk

Just Posted

The Rotary Club of Vernon has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer discount dining cards, with proceeds going to local charities. The cards can be used until Dec. 31, 2021. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Rotary Club dishes out restaurant discounts for charity

Vernon Jubilee Hospital pharmacy technician Hollie Garwah (left) and VJH Ladies Auxiliary director at large Pat Brkich show the 10 gift baskets donated by the auxiliary that will be raffled off to one staff member in each of 10 hospital departments. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon hospital staff saluted with gift baskets

Police reported more than 72,000 impaired-driving incidents across the country in 2015.
RCMP target North Okanagan impaired drivers

Several recent incidents on 24th Avenue have seen a large police presence in the area, which was repeated Dec. 2 as four homes were searched for drugs. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: 19 arrests made in Vernon drug bust