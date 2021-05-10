The Rotary Club of Vernon teamed with the Zimbabwe Project Society to establish 25 libraries complete with books, bookshelves, tables and chairs to the tune of USD$98,000. (Contributed)

The Rotary Club of Vernon teamed with the Zimbabwe Project Society to establish 25 libraries complete with books, bookshelves, tables and chairs to the tune of USD$98,000. (Contributed)

Vernon Rotary partners up to aid literacy in rural Zimbabwe

Funds raised go to benefit 25 rural libraries in Africa

The Rotary Club of Vernon and the Zimbabwe Project Society (ZPS) have teamed up to help approximately 7,600 school children in rural areas of Zimbabwe by putting in 25 libraries complete with books, bookshelves, tables and chairs.

Training of librarians will also be provided so that the investment can reach its full value to the local villages.

Cost of this project will be around USD$98,000.

The original needs were assessed by members of the Zimbabwe Project who were overseeing other projects already completed.

Executive director Angela Yablonski took the idea of a Rotary Global Grant to Gary Soles and Derek Hall, who wrote the grant which was originally started with $16,000 raised at a dinner/auction held in Kamloops.

The money was added to by the local District 5060 and the Canadian Government, then sent to Rotary International outside Chicago.

A cheque came back to Vernon Rotary for USD$98,000 and the project began.

One of the Zimbabwe members of Angela’s team, Peter Maguwu is also a member of the Harare City Rotary Club in the country’s capital.

He has been the liaison between the two Rotary clubs and ZPS, as well as the person who has overseen the quality and quantity of the products produced and delivered to rural Zimbabweans.

This project will not only help the children of Zimbabwe but also some local suppliers, delivery companies and educators, keeping all the money within the borders of the country.

If you are philanthropically minded and volunteering with either the Rotary Club of Vernon or the Zimbabwe Project Society is of interest, please check out these websites and reach out, the rewards are life-changing.

Trips to Africa to see the project are also available starting in spring 2022.

For more information visit zimbabweproject.com or rotary.org.

READ MORE: Mounties deliver breakfast to Vernon schools

READ MORE: Notorious Lake Country hotel sells

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP reviewing rough arrest after video shared on social media
Next story
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Just Posted

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Graham Hughes - The Canadian Press)
Maskless man involved in altercation at Vernon store

RCMP says investigation is ongoing after alleged assault

The Rotary Club of Vernon teamed with the Zimbabwe Project Society to establish 25 libraries complete with books, bookshelves, tables and chairs to the tune of USD$98,000. (Contributed)
Vernon Rotary partners up to aid literacy in rural Zimbabwe

Funds raised go to benefit 25 rural libraries in Africa

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP on scene of Winfield road closure

Reports of Pelmewash Parkway closure near Highway 97

The District of Lake Country had hired security to patrol the grounds of the Airport Inn. (Black Press file)
Notorious Lake Country hotel sells

Future unknown for land overlooking Highway 97

Penticton Lions are hoping to send kids and adults with disabilities to Camp Winfield through a 50/50 raffle draw on now. (Submitted)
Penticton’s Lion’s Club helps to send kids to Camp Winfield

Online 50/50 raffle tickets will send kids and adults with disabilities to Camp Winfield

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

RCMP (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
High-risk takedown on Highway 1 following Shuswap shooting

Upon further investigation, the vehicle and its occupants were not associated with the shooting

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu hopes to open Weekends Restaurant & Lounge this summer in the former Chicken Direct location on Alexander Street. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Business: Salmon Arm restaurateur working for the Weekends

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu to open new downtown izakaya-inspired restaurant

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a robbery that happened over the weekend. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery at Kelowna gas station

Police were unable to locate a man after he allegedly robbed a business on Highway 33 W

Most Read