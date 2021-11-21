Vernon Fire Rescue Services put out a fully involved recreational vehicle on fire inside a locked compound in the 2500 block of 43rd Street at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The blaze is under investigation. (File photo)

Vernon RV fire under investigation

Fully involved vehicle found inside locked compound in 2500 block of 43rd Street at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 18

A recreational vehicle fire near downtown Vernon is under investigation.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Vernon Fire Rescue Services was sent to a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of 43rd Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a recreational vehicle fully involved inside a fenced and locked compound.

“Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent the fire from spreading to other property,” said City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier.

