Vernon RV fire under investigation

A recreational vehicle fire near downtown Vernon is under investigation.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, Vernon Fire Rescue Services was sent to a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of 43rd Street.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a recreational vehicle fully involved inside a fenced and locked compound.
“Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent the fire from spreading to other property,” said City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier.
