Vernon RV sani-dump station to close Monday

RV owners have until Oct. 24 to use the station behind Kal Tire Place

Vernon’s temporary sani-dump station will close for the season on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (File photo)

Vernon’s temporary recreational vehicle sani-dump station will close for the season on Monday, Oct. 24.

The station is located at 3501 43rd Avenue, behind Kal Tire Place on the former Kin Race Track Lands.

The temporary station can fit approximately eight RVs at a time.

Those who need to access the station before next week are reminded the station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate the eight vehicles.

A $4 payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or pay by phone using location 4736.

The site will eventually be on the move. City council has authorized spending up to $175,000 to build an RV sani-dump station in the 6400 block of Tronson Road on a five-acre parcel of city-owned land.

When those funds were approved in July, it was estimated the station would open in late May 2023.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
