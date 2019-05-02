(Photo contributed)

Vernon Sani-Dump to be relocated

The new temporary facility will be operational prior to the May long weekend.

Work has begun on relocating the existing RV Sani-dump station presently located east of the Visitor Centre.

The new temporary RV Sani-dump station will be located to the west of the Visitor Centre and will be accessed off of 31 Street in 3700 Block. The new temporary facility will be operational prior to the May long weekend.

The relocation of the RV Sani-dump station is necessary to accommodate the future construction of the 30 Street Road Improvement and Utility Construction project scheduled for later this year.

