Vernon school adds 10 classrooms for 2021-22

BX Elementary says goodbye to five portables, fixtures on the campus for the past decade

The newly expanded BX Elementary School in Vernon has added 10 classrooms, a new bank of washrooms and said so long to five portables in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Michael Hintringer photo/courtesy SD22)

The portables have lived up to their name. They weren’t permanent so they’ve been moved.

As in moved off the property.

Five portables that were fixtures for years at Vernon’s B.X. Elementary are gone in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The $11.5 million expansion features 10 new classrooms along with a new bank of washrooms. BX School now has 23 classrooms that can hold up to 560 students from Kindergarten to Grade 7.

“The BX elementary school project looks amazing – the attention to detail is on point from hallway visibility, classroom design and equipment, all-inclusive bathrooms designed and built to support everyone, and all within a building designed and built with environmental responsibility at the forefront,” said Vernon School District board chairperson Gen Acton, who along with trustees was given a tour of the new facility.

“I only wish I was still in school. Congratulations to the team of designers and the school district who put this together.”

The provincial government said Thursday, Sept. 2, that more than 8,600 students will be returning to safe, modernized classrooms at 16 new or improved schools throughout the province, including BX.

In Lake Country, H.S. Grenda Middle School is a new $40.4 million school with a capacity for 600 students. In the opening year, two grades of students (Grades 6 and 7) will start at H.S. Grenda from Lake Country feeder schools Davidson Road Elementary, Oyama Traditional, and École Peter Greer. In the 2022 – 2023 school year the middle school will expand to include Grades 6 to 8 which will be the final school configuration.

The Government of B.C. has invested almost $353 million in these 16 schools.

“Every child deserves the best learning experience possible, and every teacher deserves the right environment to nurture young minds,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “From Day 1, our government has made investments in students and schools a top priority and now families are seeing the concrete result of our work and our commitment to students in B.C. with new and improved schools that will better support their success.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates to be grilled on climate

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after young man found dead outside Penticton Secondary School



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education